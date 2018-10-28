Live music, local food and more at the Gautier Mullet and Music Fest

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - Tossing a mullet is tradition in Gautier, and on Saturday, people got the chance to test their skills for a trophy. Hundreds showed up to the 28th annual Gautier Mullet and Music Fest.
Eleven-year-old Chance McKnight has tossed a mullet about 200 times in his life. On Saturday, he was throwing to beat his own personal record of 99 feet. He’s got a technique to win.
“What I do is I don’t use a glove because it slips out easier. I just grab it by the head," McKnight said.
On top of the mullet toss, people were enjoying food and lots of vendors.
“I ate some funnel cakes, then just got multiple drinks," said Danayah Braggs.
“I’ve tried egg rolls and pork sticks,” added Carter Torres.
Torres also said, “We went to go see the adopted dogs and we went into the play area, and all that stuff.”
Those adoptable dogs are courtesy of the Jackson County Animal Shelter.
Antique cars and vendors lined Dolphin Road. There was everything from jewelry to paintings to T-shirts, even paranormal investigators.
“We do ghost hunting. We’ve been on Bigfoot hunts. People call us out for what they believe are UFO circles. We’ve gone out to check those. Urban legends, the whole nine yards," said Lois Ellitt, co-founder of Mississippi Gulf Coast Paranormal.
People said they’ll keep coming back.
“I like it. Good, pretty weather. Nice people," said Annie Vaughan.
