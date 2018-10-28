Lady Academy wins seventh straight volleyball State Championship

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - The Our Lady Academy Volleyball team won their seventh consecutive State Championship game Saturday afternoon.
The Crescents have proven to be a dominant force in state volleyball.
OLA beat Resurrection Catholic High School 3-0. The Crescents won 25-19 in the first match, 25-15 in the second match, and 25-16 in the third match.
Also, the OLA swim team placed 2nd at the swimming State Competition. Congrats to the Crescents!
The game was part of the 2018 MHSAA Volleyball Championships Class I tournament.
