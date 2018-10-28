First responders honored at Biloxi church

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The members of Biloxi First United Methodist Church dedicated Sunday morning’s service to the people they call unsung heroes.
Normally, the shrimp boil is saved for the church’s fall fest, but the pastor said that this was a good time to have it because of the hard work done recently by first responders.
The men and women who were in the pews being honored said days like this make doing their job worthwhile.
“It definitely warms the heart but it makes us feel appreciated and they give thanks and like I said, it’s really nice to be appreciated,” said Eddie Preston with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Many firefighters and paramedics are members of the church.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.