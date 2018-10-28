Churches re-examine safety practices after synagogue shooting

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - After yet another deadly church shooting, people are pondering the significance and power of religious sanctuaries.
“It’s sad that we live in a world like that, where people take matters into their own hands in such a violent way,” said the Rev. Tony Pounders.
Sunday’s service was meant to spotlight our community’s first responders at Biloxi’s First United Methodist Church, but Pounders couldn’t overlook the heinous attacks at worship sites in recent time.
“I struggle with it. I’ll just be honest. That’s something that I struggle with," Pounders said.
President Donald Trump even suggested churches and temples might consider having people bring weapons when they worship, as a counter-measure.
“But this is a case where if they had an armed guard inside, they might have been able to stop him immediately,” Trump said in an interview.
With mass shootings becoming more and more prevalent, it seems as though people cannot afford to let down their guard, even in prayer.
“All you can do is just be vigilant. Everybody keep their eyes open to what’s coming and going,” said Eddie Preston with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
The land that the church is built on covers a wide area, but they do their best at establishing a checkpoint once the service starts.
“We have about 13 ways in and out of this building, and you cannot monitor all of that,” Pounders said.
“There’s still one entry point that is manned on a constant basis,” said Jimmy Day, the church’s head usher.
That way, they can monitor who is in the building to their best ability. But the pastor of this church says he doesn’t want to think about a gunman attacking his church. He says he prays that day never comes.
