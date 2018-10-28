Beautiful weather will continue into the work week

It’s going to be another beautiful day! Highs will be in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. We’ll keep a mostly clear sky tonight with lows on Monday in the low 60s.
The sunshine will stick around on Monday and Tuesday with high pressure nearby. Highs will remain near 80.
However, a bit more cloud cover will arrive on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. It will be warm and a bit breezy for our Halloween with highs near 80. As this front approaches us late Wednesday night, a few showers may pop up. It looks the bulk of the showers and storms will move in on early Thursday morning. We may have some heavy rain.
After the front passes, we’ll be cooler and drier on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.
