The weekend will be nothing short of beautiful

It was a chilly Saturday morning, and it’s going to be cool this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s with plenty of sunshine.
It won’t be quite as cool tonight. Morning lows on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll stay sunny through Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.
The sunshine will last through Monday and Tuesday with highs near 80. Cloud cover will thicken up by Halloween ahead of our next cold front. We may have a few showers and storms on Wednesday, and more rain may linger into Thursday. After the front passes, we’ll see highs drop into the low 70s on Thursday and Friday.
