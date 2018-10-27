Ocean Springs honors veterans with patriotic parade

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - With sunny skies over head, the annual Veterans Parade wound its way through the streets of Ocean Springs.
As people lined the streets, veterans from every war dating back to World War II gathered on Front Beach Drive.
Also included in this year’s event was a group of bag pipers and the Ocean Springs Junior ROTC. Col. Steven Farragut couldn’t hide his pride to see so many cadets taking part in this year’s parade.
“It’s an honor to have so many of our cadets show up to honor the veterans here in Ocean Springs and around the coast,” Farragut said. “It makes us as instructors proud that the kids want to honor the veterans and come out on a Saturday and march and show their respect and participate in such a great event.”
Some, like Vietnam veteran Paul Norvel, participate in parades like this to make sure fallen soldiers are never forgotten.
“I just like to participate in it with the POW/MIA truck. Vietnam, you know, I don’t intend to let them forget it,” Norvel said.
Bob Stanley is a 94-year-old World War II veteran. He thinks it’s important for the remaining World War II vets to stay engaged with the younger generation.
"Well, there aren't too many of us left and the younger ones coming along, they get to see what we used to be," Stanley said.
There were representatives present from veterans organizations like the American Legion and the Sons of the American Revolution.
Vietnam veteran John Howell thinks Ocean Springs puts on one of the best veterans parades on the coast.
“It’s really nice the way that people tend to support this thing,” Howell said. “The participants and the people on the sidelines and lining the parade route. It really is heartening. I’ve been in Veterans Day parades where you couldn’t get 11 people and a dog to show up, but this is really nice here.”
