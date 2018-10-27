North Gulfport Civic Club, NAACP host 34th annual political forum

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Voters on the Coast are not taking the decisions they’ll make on Nov. 6 lightly.
“I just wanted to get out, and make a change, be a change in the community," said Tekela Campbell.
Campbell was one of many who packed the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center Saturday to meet face-to-face with the candidates in upcoming elections. She also brought her 13-year-old son.
“He’s just been in to politics, ever since he was little, so this is a great opportunity for him, so I think this will help him grow even more," Campbell said.
It’s a learning opportunity for son and a learning opportunity for mom and other voters at this political forum. All of them wanting to be well-equipped to make an informed decision at the polls in less than 2 weeks.
“We need to show the people, especially the candidates who are here, that the people in the community are of concern. Their votes count. And not only do their votes count, but their voices are a part of that as well," said Reginald Virgil.
It’s the 34th year that the North Gulfport Civic Club and the Gulfport branch of the NAACP have hosted the forum.
The crowd heard from candidates in the U.S. Senate and Senate special election race, Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District and all of the candidates in the Harrison County Judge Place 3 races.
Each candidate had a chance to introduce themselves and answer questions from the crowd. Some of the hot button issues - healthcare, education and social security - were addressed.
But organizers say the forum can go long beyond the issues of the current election season.
“It lets the candidates know, not only as candidates, but once they’re elected, that there is a concerned citizen base here and that this citizen base will come out, and will tell you their approval or disapproval," said Chris Fisher, director of political action for the North Gulfport Civic Club.
Saturday’s forum is part of a Community Wide Crusade: Get Out to Vote Weekend. On Sunday, civil rights activist and community organizer the Rev. Nelson Rivers III will speak at First Missionary Baptist Church on Esters Boulevard at 8 a.m. and First Missionary Baptist Church of Handsboro on Pass Road at 11 a.m.
The weekend will wrap up Sunday afternoon with an event on the importance of voting. That starts at 5 p.m. at the Good Deeds Community Center.
