Ingalls Day of Caring gives back to Jackson County organizations

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Approximately 100 Ingalls Shipyard employees volunteered Saturday at several charity organizations in Jackson County for the annual “Ingalls Day of Caring.”
In Pascagoula, employees volunteered at Adrienne’s House to remove remnants of a broken concrete storage shed and helped clean up overgrown weeds in the area.
Sue’s House received some care in Ocean Springs as volunteers helped power wash buildings, performed some light yardwork, organized the storage building, built shelves, cleaning and painting.
The Jolly McCarty Unit of the Boys & Girls Club in Gautier received pressure washing, light landscaping and a fresh coat of paint on interior rooms.
Volunteers also helped paint the inside and outside of the United Way of Jackson & George Counties building.
At Saturday’s Mullet Festival at the Gautier Town Center, Ingalls employees teamed up with the Jackson County Animal Shelter to set up and break down tents, tables and kennels; kept animals watered and caged clean during the event; and socialized with the pets during the event.
