Halloween goes to the dogs during HSSM’s Barktoberfest

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Some four legged friends got a chance to strut their stuff and get in on the Halloween fun Saturday.
The Humane Society of South Mississippi hosted its annual Barktoberfest event. Around 25 pets came out in costumes for the pet parade and costume contest.
“It’s so fun to see. Our first place winners were a cute little police officer bulldog with his owner, his little sibling walking him around. We had a baby pitbull, some princesses, some mermaids, it was so cute to see,” said HSSM Development Manager Katie King .
All proceeds from the event benefit animals at the shelter.
