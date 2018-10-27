Gulfport, Poplarville clinch region championships, East Central makes history to highlight week eleven

To clinch their second straight Region 4-6A Championship, all Gulfport needed was a win. Mission accomplished.
Trailing 21-20 at half, the Admirals (9-1, 6-0) roared back to beat Ocean Springs 41-24, clinching the district title and a #1 seed in the Class 6A playoffs.
East Central entered Friday’s contest against Vancleave with the Region 8-4A Championship and the corresponding playoff spot already locked up, but the Hornets still managed to make even more history in week eleven.
East Central (9-0, 5-0) beat Vancleave 35-10 to clinch their second straight undefeated regular season. Also, with the win, Seth Smith became the winningest head coach in program history.
Death, taxes, Poplarville in the playoffs. The Hornets (9-1, 5-0) continued their impressive streak of success Friday night, beating Lawrence County 48-14 to clinch the Region 7-4A Championship, their sixteenth consecutive district title.
