Gulfport mayor will not sway voters in upcoming Harrison County school bond vote

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes has decided not to do anything proactive to sway voters in the upcoming Harrison County School Bond Election.
The Gulfport City Council passed a resolution urging the county delay the Nov. 6 vote and approved spending up to $25,000 to educate Gulfport residents who live in the Harrison County School District about how the $55 million dollar bond will impact them.
“We have opted to not spend money on a campaign. The voters are smart enough to make up their own mind on this issue,” Hewes said in a statement to WLOX News Now.
Hewes has said Gulfport residents should attend Gulfport city schools. Right now, those living in areas annexed by the city attend Harrison County Schools.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich wants the same in his city. Students who live in the Woolmarket area attend Harrison County Schools, but Gilich has said those students should be able to go to Biloxi Schools.
The Harrison County School Bond would fund building two new schools, and renovations and security upgrades at other schools.
