Espy rally in Biloxi also a rally for soul of Democratic Party

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A rally for Mike Espy was not only about the senatorial candidate, but it was also about the soul of the Democratic Party.
Despite great odds in a deep red state, the Democratic attitude is positive, and the confidence for success is growing.
The rally sounded like an old-fashioned Mississippi political stump speech, and it became a call to clarify the difference between the Democrats and Republicans.
“The Republican Party seems to have drifted toward this high/low kind of thing where they favor the rich and have an underclass that’s quite large,” said supporter Dan Scott.
He’s not happy with the current leadership.
“Cindy Hyde-Smith doesn’t contribute anything to this state, so far as I can see,” he said. “She’s a rubber stamp for Trump policies, and we need somebody’s who’s more independent.”
The same goes for RaeShawn Davis, Harrison County Democratic Executive Committee Chair.
“I think the rhetoric that’s going on right now on the national level is unfortunate,” she said. “We’re better than that. I’m a military veteran, and I was taught better than that. I’m supposed to be there for everybody.”
She is clear that Espy is not just another choice over a Republican.
“He has the experience. He has the integrity,” she said. “If anybody wants to speak to him, you can call him right now on his phone; he’ll answer the phone. He wants that one-on-one relationship, and we need that in Washington to represent us here in the state of Mississippi.”
Espy said he is clearly the candidate of choice.
“I’ve been in the United States Congress for three terms,” he said. “I’ve been Secretary of Agriculture, and I’m the most experienced person.”
And, he said, the rhetoric and any criminal reactions cannot be tolerated.
“This is not great for our civil discourse. This is not great for our politics,” he said. “So, you can’t solve problems with these bombs. You can only solve problems in our country, in our democratic system, with the ballot.”
Six-year-old Alaya Collins Williams knows who gets her vote - at least her vote of confidence.
“Mike Espy,” she said. “Because I think he’s going to be happy if I vote for him.”
While some analysts say there will likely be a runoff between Smith and Espy, Espy said his sole concentration right now, is on the election, Nov. 6.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.