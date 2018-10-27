Corvette club celebrates 25th anniversary by giving back

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Over the course of 25 years, two things have been bringing corvette lovers to Biloxi: friendship and philanthropy.
Members of the Gulf Coast Corvette Club consider themselves lucky to be able to afford such beautiful cars, so they want to use what they have to give back.
“When you are able to buy one, you count your blessings,” said Lisa Sansoni from the Crescent City Corvette Club.
The money raised from vendors, registration, silent auctions and other aspects of this quarter of a century reunion will be divided up among six local charities.
Bea Harrison with the corvette club said sometimes the group can’t pick just one organization to give back to.
“This year we are donating our money to the Breast Cancer awareness program, to the Salvation Army and to the Jackson County Animal Shelter,” Harrison said. “That’s just three of the six that we are donating to, and we just kind of draw them from the hat so we can spread the money around and help as many people as we can with a sizeable donation by doing it that way.”
Harrison said that the group doesn’t come up with a grand total amount of money they want to raise for charity beforehand. She just hopes they raise enough to make everybody happy.
People drive from miles away, across other states to be a part of the action.
