Turn in old and unwanted meds on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is pushing forward in the fight against the opioid epidemic.
Oct. 27 is the 16th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA is asking people to clear their medicine cabinets of old and unwanted medications.
“Over time, our pantries become just a haven and a black hole of old medications that we forget about. You know you have some old medications left over from dental work or from the kids being sick," said Waveland Fire Chief David Allen.
Instead of throwing them in the trash or flushing them, you can bring them to an approved site for free and anonymous drop-off. The DEA said it will not accept liquids, needles or sharps.
It’s a way to control the safe disposal of unused prescription drugs and lessen the chances of opioids falling into the wrong hands.
“We are seeing this being a huge way that children are getting a hold of drugs and experimenting at young ages, so I think it’s super important," Allen said.
More than 9.9 million pounds of have been collected in the past 15 years, according to the DEA.
Drop-off will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27. Read more for a list of South Mississippi drop-off locations below:
Biloxi
Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center/Biloxi Police Department, 170 Porter Ave.
Long Beach
Long Beach Police Department, 202 Alexander Rd.
Waveland
Waveland Police Department, 1602 McLaurin Street
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.