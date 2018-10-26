Thursday proclaimed Mississippi Lights On Afterschool Day

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Governor Phil Bryant proclaimed Thursday Mississippi Lights on Afterschool Day. This is part of the National Lights on After School Celebration.
32 events were planned throughout the state to highlight the need to expand afterschool opportunities.
Supporters say programs like Operation Shoestring in Jackson demonstrate the importance of having environments that inspire children to learn, that keep them safe in the hours when juvenile crime peaks and provide relief for working families.
Advocates also say programs should be expanded so that every child who needs a program has access to one.
Parents, supporters and community members were also asked to sign a petition that urges lawmakers not to deny or divert funding for afterschool programs.
You can learn more about the Mississippi Statewide Afterschool Network here.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.