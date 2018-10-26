This Harrison County farm holds a different kind of herd

The American alpaca industry began in the early 1990s with farms springing up all around the country. About 25 years ago, major investors brought a lot of alpacas to the United States, thinking it would be a booming business. Animals were selling for a lot of money. Eventually it ran its course. Now we’re seeing small alpaca farms around the country, like Wolf River, where there is no pressure to produce a profit because it’s a labor of love. Cindy’s alpacas are actually more like pets than livestock.