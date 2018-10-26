This Harrison County farm holds a different kind of herd

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -There are a variety of farms around South Mississippi raising everything from cattle to sheep. In Harrison County, one farm has a herd of unique animals known for their soft fleece and personalities.
It’s morning feeding time and Terry Labbie is making sure the chickens are happy while his wife Cindy checks on the herd of alpacas.
These gentle and curious animals come from South America, primarily the Andes mountains of Peru. The Labbies have plenty of open grazing land in Harrison County and wanted to get into farming. They chose Alpacas as livestock for a couple of reasons.
“They are just so cute. We had all this property, and we didn’t want to slaughter animals. We decided to get a few of these,” Cindy Labbie said.
The animals are raised for their fiber. The fleece is a silky natural material, similar to sheep’s wool except it’s warmer, not prickly and contains no lanolin. The alpacas are typically sheared once a year, and the fiber is woven into a variety of products.
Alpacas are classified as livestock, not exotic animals. The Labbies have several females and a pair of males. It’s a small operation called Wolf River Alpaca Farm.
The American alpaca industry began in the early 1990s with farms springing up all around the country. About 25 years ago, major investors brought a lot of alpacas to the United States, thinking it would be a booming business. Animals were selling for a lot of money. Eventually it ran its course. Now we’re seeing small alpaca farms around the country, like Wolf River, where there is no pressure to produce a profit because it’s a labor of love. Cindy’s alpacas are actually more like pets than livestock.
“It’s fun and it’s soothing. They’re lovable,” Labbie said.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.