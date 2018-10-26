Smokey Bear teaches Biloxi students about fire safety

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Smokey Bear is reminding kids how they can play a part in stopping wildfires.
The fire safety mascot paid a visit to Popp’s Ferry Elementary Friday morning as a part of Red Ribbon Week. Students learned about the negative effects fire can have on the environment and in their daily lives.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission also warned students about the dangers of playing with items like matches and cigarettes to tie into the Red Ribbon Week’s drug-free theme.
It’s a message the Forestry Commission hopes students can use to think critically about fire safety.
“We want to get through to them that fire is hot, it’s dangerous, and when people play with it, bad things can happen," said Meacham Harlow with the Mississippi Forestry Commission.
October is recognized as National Fire Prevention Month.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.