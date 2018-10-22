Saints aggressive fourth down calls send a message

But even without scoring, the message was sent that this game was going to be a dog fight. At times, the Ravens even returned the favor, like their own fourth down conversion on their first scoring drive. But as the game wore on, it became clear that the Saints were the natural aggressor. Down by three in the fourth quarter, at the Baltimore 18 yard line, well within Wil Lutz's range for a field goal to tie it up, the Saints converted a fourth and one that would lead to a go-ahead touchdown.