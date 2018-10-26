Ruined rail spur finally seeing repairs in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - People who drive along one of Long Beach’s most traveled roads won’t have to worry about damaging their cars anymore.
For many years, a dilapidated rail spur on East Railroad Avenue has been sending drivers to the mechanic for wheel alignments. Seeing the work in progress, some drivers said they are happy to know their cars will get a break.
"It will save a lot of people a lot of money from going to the shop," said Don Pete, a driver. "I had to get mine redone a couple of times."
A week after the start date, the mayor said those problems will be no more. Once the workers finish laying concrete and repaving the street, it should withstand the test of time and the pressure of trains passing over it.
"With those one or two cars, we should have a good long life with this crossing, being a concrete poured in place pad that is reinforced," said Long Beach Mayor George Bass
Bass said he knows this part of the city has been a main concern for his constituents. When he took office, he sought to have this issue resolved.
“I complained about it when I was at the fire department and had to have engines responding in emergency mode to go over these tracks," he said.
The Cedar Creek Lumber Company on East Railroad is responsible for the maintenance on the rail spur crossing, but the city is liable for the approaches on either side of it.
Bass said it was a team effort to get the work done. He says the city is putting out $10,000 for their side of the bill.
The road in between Lewis and Wright avenue will be detoured until the concrete is dry and the asphalt is laid. It should be re-open in one week.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.