Payton on missed extra point: ‘It’s funny sometimes how this game is’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints improved their win streak to five games with a 24-23 victory over the Ravens.
Drew Brees also threw his 500th touchdown pass of his career. Both of these are significant accomplishments for the Black and Gold.
But years from now, many will only remember this game for one reason, Justin Tucker missing an extra point. Tucker is considered the best kicker in the NFL, but his wide right kick coast the Ravens a chance at overtime against the Saints.
“You’re talking about one of the top kickers. I don’t think he’s missed an extra point ever. It’s funny sometimes how this game is. It was a significant play,” said Payton.
Before the kick, Tucker was 222-for-222 on extra points.
