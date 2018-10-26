OLA, Resurrection advance to Championship, while Hancock is Oxford Bound

KILN, MS (WLOX) - The 2018 volleyball season is coming to a close and five coast teams qualified for the state semifinals: Resurrection Catholic, Our Lady Academy, Vancleave, Hancock, and East Central.
Thursday night in Oxford, the Crescents defeated St. Andrew’s Episcopal in five sets to advance to Saturday’s final, but awaiting them will be the Eagles as Resurrection sweeped Hickory Flat in their final four matchup. That sets up a rematch of last year’s Class I championship as the Eagles look to get over the hump of beating Our Lady, while the Crescents have their sights set on the program’s 13th state title.
Saturday’s match is set for 2PM at the University of Mississippi.
Back on the coast, the Hancock Hawks packed their bags and loaded up the bus as they hit the road to Oxford, returning to the state semifinals for the ninth consecutive time. After losing key seniors from last year’s final four roster and starting off 2018 to a 1-5 start through their first six games, Hancock heads into Friday’s match with a chip on their shoulder and look to avenge their final four loss in 2017 to Desoto Central.
The Hawks take on the Jaguars Friday in Oxford at 5PM.
