OLA, Resurrection advance to Championship, while Hancock is Oxford Bound

Back on the coast, the Hancock Hawks packed their bags and loaded up the bus as they hit the road to Oxford, returning to the state semifinals for the ninth consecutive time. After losing key seniors from last year’s final four roster and starting off 2018 to a 1-5 start through their first six games, Hancock heads into Friday’s match with a chip on their shoulder and look to avenge their final four loss in 2017 to Desoto Central.