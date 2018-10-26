Nice weekend ahead, Halloween raindrops?

Drier and cooler for Friday with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Saturday and Sunday bring plenty of sunshine. Early next week, high pressure will keep things dry and pleasant. A cold front moving into the area may bring some rain showers to the Gulf Coast region around midweek... for now looks wetter on Thursday than on Halloween Wednesday but that will ultimately depend on how quickly the front moves.
In the tropics, still watching a north-moving disturbance out in the open Atlantic that has a high chance to become a depression or a storm by tomorrow. It’s not considered a threat to the Gulf Coast. Hurricane season ends in just over a month.