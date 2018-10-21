Justin Tucker misses extra point to tie game, Saints win 24-23

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Justin Tucker was 222-222 on made extra points, so it appeared he was a lock to make it 223-223. Well, nothing is guaranteed in football. Tucker went wide-right, and the Saints win a crazy one, 24-23.
The Saints improve to 5-1 on the season. New Orleans is riding a five-game winning streak.
In six games, the Ravens didn’t give up a second-half touchdown. In game seven against the Saints, they gave up two touchdowns to the Black and Gold. Drew Brees connected on a slant route to Michael Thomas for a 5-yard touchdown, giving the Saints a 21-17 lead.
Brees went 22-of-30 passing, 212 yards, and two touchdown passes. Kamara led the team in rushing with 64 yards and a touchdown.
Brees to Ben Watson 1-yard touchdown gave the Saints their only points of the first half. The connection gave Brees his 500th career touchdown pass, and delivered the Saints a 7-3 lead.
But the Ravens answered with a Lamar Jackson 1-yard touchdown with four seconds left in the second quarter, giving Baltimore a 10-7 advantage at the break. It was Jackson’s first career touchdown in the NFL.
The Ravens found the end zone again in the third quarter with a Joe Flacco to Mark Andrews on a 8-yard touchdown. The hookup gave Baltimore a double-digit lead, 17-7.
The Black and Gold responded with an Alvin Kamara 2-yard touchdown run. The TD run cut the deficit to only three points, 17-14.
The Saints are back on the road next Sunday night at Minnesota.
