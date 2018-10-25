Hyde-Smith says she’s open to debating Espy in Senate runoff

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) - A Republican appointed to the U.S. Senate in Mississippi says she would not mind debating a Democratic challenger if they get into a runoff for a special election.
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith tells The Greenwood Commonwealth she thinks Mike Espy "would be very civil."
Hyde-Smith was appointed to temporarily succeed Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who resigned in April.
She has declined to debate all three challengers before the Nov. 6 election. They are Espy, who's a former U.S. agriculture secretary; Chris McDaniel, who's a Republican state senator; and Tobey Bernard Bartee, a Democrat who is a former military intelligence officer.
If nobody wins a majority, the top two advance to a Nov. 27 runoff. The winner will serve the final two years of a six-year term Cochran started.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.