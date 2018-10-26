Former Harrison County superintendent adds voice of support to bond issue

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Harrison County School District has added another voice in its battle for the school bond issue.
Former and long-time superintendent Henry Arledge has come out of retirement to help pass the $55 million bond with a video advertisement and letter campaign.
“Hi, I’m Henry Arledge,” the video begins. “And I’m asking you to vote yes for the Harrison County School bond issue on Nov. 6.”
Harrison County is getting a re-introduction to its former school superintendent of 36 years.
This time, Arledge is helping to get more yes votes on the bond issue.
Arledge continues: “This bond issue will not increase your school taxes. It will address overcrowding and build two new schools and redesign North Gulfport. The bond will also improve security in our district.”
Both Gulfport and Biloxi officials have passed proclamations against the bond issue. Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes and Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich have both said they want city residents to go to city schools and potentially get more tax money to help their districts.
In addition to the video, Arledge has issued letter to be used in an Op-Ed piece.
In it, he writes: “Seeing the opposition to the bond issues by the cities of Gulfport and Biloxi is very disappointing. Never in the history of Harrison County Schools has another government entity passed a resolution opposing any of our school bond issues.”
Arledge also argued that the City of Gulfport agreed not to interfere with the school district boundary after the area was annexed in the 1990s.
His letter also shamed the City of Gulfport for approving $25,000 to educate Gulfport residents who live in the school district about the bond’s impact.
However Hewes told WLOX News Now Friday in a written statement: “We have opted to not spend money on a campaign. The voters are smart enough to make up their own mind on this issue.”
