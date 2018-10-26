Deadline approaching for absentee ballots in upcoming election

GULF COAST, MS (WLOX) - Voters who want to cast an absentee ballot in the Nov. 6 election have just over a week to do that.
You can fill out an absentee ballot at your county Circuit Clerk’s office, Monday through Friday during regular business hours, as well Saturday Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. Clerks offices are open on both Saturdays 8 .m. until noon.
Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Monday Nov. 5 to be counted.
Harrison County Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner said since absentee voting began Sept. 23, 2,017 ballots have been completed in the office or mailed to voters. Ladner said absentee voting in this election is the busiest midterm she’s seen in her 34 years working in the Circuit Clerk’s office.
Jackson County Randy Carney said so far his office has received 1,300 absentee ballots.
“It’s been a very steady pace; I’m glad to see it. This shows a lot interest in the election,” Carney said.
“We’ve been really busy,” said Karen Ruhr, the Circuit Clerk in Hancock County. Ruhr said so far 621 absentee ballots have been completed either in the office or by mail. Hancock County has mailed 743 ballots to voters, so she expects many more to be returned before the Nov. 5 deadline.
