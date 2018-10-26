Cupcakes brighten the day for Memorial Hospital cancer center employees

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -What better way to lift the spirits of employees at Memorial Hospital’s cancer center than cupcakes. A cancer survivor did just that with a little help from his friends.
Rodney Pascley is a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer survivor.
On Friday he and his crew, the “Rosettes,” gave treats to those who treat cancer patients at Memorial. Pascley knows first-hand how tough it is to go through treatment, as a patient and a son whose mom was taken way too early after her battle with what’s called Triple Negative Breast Cancer.
"One day she was doing a self-examination, she found a lump, she made an appointment, and that's how she found out,” Pascley said. “Going through chemo is very scary, without my rock, because it was four years later that I found out that I had cancer, because I lost my mom in 2012, and then I was diagnosed."
Pascley is in remission, but he’s making sure his mom’s battle with cancer wasn’t in vain. The cupcake deliveries make a difference for staff members and doctors, like oncologist Dr. Louis Varner.
"When folks come back to show their appreciation and everything, we don’t do it for that, but it makes the tough days easier,” Varner said. “Triple Negative Breast Cancer refers to prognostic markers on the breast cancer cells itself. It simply means all three of those key receptors come back negative. It’s a worse prognosis, more aggressive and more difficult to treat.”
Studies show it’s more prevalent with African-American and Hispanic women. That’s why Rodney Pascely and his team are keeping his mom’s spirit alive, one cupcake at a time.
“My mother was a ball of energy, and my mother was a nurse, and one of the things she loved doing was caring for people,” he said. “So, this is just something to give back to the nurses and staff to say thanks for caring for my mom, but those who are coming through the doors of memorial Hospital.”
