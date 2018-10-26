Convictions of Charles, Linda Bolton upheld in US Court of Appeals

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The convictions and sentences of Charles and Linda Bolton were affirmed on Tuesday in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Charles Bolton, former chief deputy sheriff of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, and his wife, Linda, were convicted of federal tax crimes in September 2016 after a federal grand jury indicted the couple on five counts of attempted tax evasion and five counts of filing false tax returns.
Charles was convicted on four counts of attempted tax evasion and five counts of filing false tax returns. He was sentenced to 45 months in prison, three years of supervised release and payment of $145,849.79 in restitution and a $10,000 fine.
Linda was convicted of five counts of filing false tax returns and sentenced to 30 months imprisonment, one year of supervised release, a $6,000 fine and restitution of $145,849.78.
Court documents said the FBI and the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office began an investigation in March 2014 into whether the Boltons and others were stealing food from the FCSO’s Detention Center, which Charles oversaw as chief deputy sheriff. The FBI referred several suspicious checks related to businesses owned by the Boltons to IRS Special Agent Bradley Luker, who began a criminal tax law investigation.
The grand jury charged the Boltons with attempted tax invasion and aiding and abetting in attempted tax evasion, as well as filing false tax returns and aiding and abetting in the filing of false tax returns for the tax years 2009 through 2013, according to court documents.
Charles was terminated from the sheriff’s office after his conviction.
On appeal, the Boltons raised several arguments, including whether the indictment was sufficient, whether the evidence was sufficient to support conviction, whether one or more Brady violations took place and whether the government engaged in proprietorial misconduct during trial, according to court documents.
The federal appeals court affirmed the convictions, but modified the district court’s judgement by allowing restitution owed by the Boltons to be due once they begin their supervised release.
