Continental plant construction half-way complete

HINDS COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Crews are making progress building the massive Continental tire plant in Hinds County.
WLBT’s SkyTracker drone got exclusive video to check the progress of the 800,000-square-foot factory under construction along Interstate 20 at Norrell Road, west of Clinton.
Continental spokeswoman Quita Bride says the project is on schedule for completion in late 2019. She says the first tires should roll off the line in early 2020.
A training center for Continental employees is nearly complete and will open in November.
The company has said it plans to employ a total of 2,500 people at the plant by 2028.
