Chancery court judge candidates square off in Hancock County forum

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Voters got a close look at the three candidates for the 8th Chancery Court, Place 3 for Hancock, Harrison and Stone counties.
Youth court judge Margaret Alfonso, attorney Dianne Ellis and incumbent Sandy Steckler spoke Thursday night during the Community Leaders Forum at the Bay St. Louis/Hancock County Library.
Ellis has a long history of working with youth cases. Also, she has a healthcare background as a current registered nurse.
“I think it’s time for a new, modern change to the chancery court,” Ellis said. “We need some new ideas, fresh blood. Somebody who's been on the other side of the bench and not been sitting behind the bench for their career.”
Alfonso was the first woman in the history of Harrison, Hancock and Stone counties to be elected chancery judge before accepting the youth court position.
“I have the youth court experience, and I’ve learned from the last eight years that there’s a lot of kids in chancery that have abuse and neglect backgrounds,” Alfonso said. “I think that I bring the experience ... that no other candidate has.”
Steckler, a former state senator, has been Chancery Court judge for 17 years and serves as the chief administrative officer of the chancery court system for the three-county district.
“In chancery court, it’s not so much winning or losing as it is about conflict resolution,” Stecker said. “And so, I really do enjoy helping people to get through that awful process and those family matters that are so serious and heart-wrenching.”
The judge’s race is a non-partisan election on Nov. 6.
The forum was sponsored by the Hancock County Democrats and the Diamondhead Democrat, Progressive & Independent Alliance.
