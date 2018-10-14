Brees draws crowd Uptown days after break Manning record

Quarterback Drew Brees broke the career passing yardage mark last week against Washington. (Source: WVUE/Mark Lagrange) (Mark Lagrange)
By Garland Gillen | October 14, 2018 at 6:23 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 1:22 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You might’ve noticed a big crowd Uptown Saturday afternoon. A ton of Who-Dats on Magazine Street to see Drew Brees. Number nine designed a shirt for the fine folks from Untuckit, and of course it sold out.

It’s been quite a week for Brees after breaking Peyton Manning’s passing record. The soon to be Hall-of-Famer thinks the bye week came at a perfect time.

“For everything to play out the way that it did on Monday night, and for us to break the record, and then have a chance to enjoy it with the fans. With my teammates, the sideline, Coach Payton, my family there. Friends, family, and mentors afterwards that have been such a big part of my life and my career. It was really storybook. It’s nice to have this bye week to decompress. I think it was good for everybody. It gives us a chance to get healthy in some ways too. Because we have a tough run here coming up,” said Brees.

