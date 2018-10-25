Woman accused of shoplifting, hitting officer’s vehicle to get away

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing from a store at Edgewater Mall then hitting a security officer's vehicle to get away.
The woman reportedly stole $179 worth of clothes from a store on Tuesday at 3:25 p.m. After leaving the store, she drove away in a blue Honda Civic. When backing up to escape, a loss prevention officer from the mall attempted to block the car. The woman then sideswiped the officer's car and drove away, said police.
She is described as being in her 20s and standing 5'6" with a tattoo on her upper right arm and several tattoos on her back.
Anyone who can identify the suspect in the picture is asked to contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-435-6112. Callers can also leave tips anonymously.
