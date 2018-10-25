WATCH LIVE: Ivanka Trump visits Gulfport for childhood education discussion

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Ivanka Trump, who is the daughter of and an advisor to President Trump, is visiting Gulfport Thursday to take part in a panel discussion on early childhood education and workforce training. WLOX News Now will stream Trump’s public comments beginning around 2pm.
In a statement posted to Facebook, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant said, “We are honored to have Ivanka Trump in Mississippi today to see our work with the early childhood learning process. Starting education at birth is the key to a lifetime of learning. We have an experienced and highly-talented group today that will be sharing their perspectives. Thank you to Ivanka for your leadership in helping our children get the start they need to help Make America Great Again.”
The governor’s reference to early childhood learning opens the conversation to child care. There’s been some debate about the childcare tax credit that President Trump has pushed. Some advocates say it leaves needy families still struggling to pay for child care. Advocates hope Ivanka Trump’s visit will spark action to better fund child care for those families.
WLOX News Now has a crew at the panel discussion and will have more on what was talked about later today on WLOX News and WLOX.com.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.