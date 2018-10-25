Traffic delays on Hwy. 49 after man hit, killed by vehicle

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport police have shut down part of Highway 49 after a pedestrian was hit and killed on the side of the road early Thursday morning.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. in between Airport Road and Creosote Road. Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove confirms that the man has died.
The northbound lanes of traffic on Highway 49 are being diverted onto Airport Road as authorities investigate the accident. The southbound lanes remain open. However, police say you should expect delays if you’re driving in that area.
No other details are available right now but WLOX’s Jonathan Brannan is headed there now. He will be reporting live on Good Morning Mississippi at 6 a.m.
This is the same area where a man was hit and killed by a police cruiser in January 2017, prompting officials to call for better lighting in the area. The officer was cleared of any wrongdoing by a grand jury.
