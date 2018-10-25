Silver Alert issued for missing Hattiesburg woman suffering from dementia

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Virginia Barrett of Hattiesburg.
She is described as a white female, five feet, nine inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.
She was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 87 Richburg Road, apt C-1, in Hattiesburg.
She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.
She is traveling in a 2016 black Jeep Cherokee, (Tag # LNM559) and could possibly have a white dog with her.
Family members say she suffers from dementia which may impair her judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Virginia Barrett contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department at 601-744-0165.
