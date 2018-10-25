Safety improvements coming to Chevron after national settlement

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Millions of dollars in safety improvements and environmental protection are coming to the Chevron Pascagoula Refinery after a settlement agreement between Chevron, two federal agencies, and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
In the deal announced Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency, Chevron U.S.A. has pledged to spend $160 million upgrading all of its refineries in the U.S., including the Pascagoula refinery.
A series of accidents around the country, including a 2013 explosion and fire in Pascagoula, led to the EPA investigation. One worker died in that blast, and chemicals were released into the air around the refinery.
New pipes, better alarms, inspections and training are among the improvements Chevron agreed to, along with spending $10 million for environmental projects in the communities with refineries in Mississippi, California, Utah and Hawaii.
The settlement comes a week after an unrelated fatal accident when contract worker Albert Lee Byrd III fell to his death at the Pascagoula Refinery.
Agents with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were dispatched to Pascagoula to look into the circumstances of his death, which remains under investigation.
You can read the full release from the EPA here.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.