Rainy Thursday, nice weekend

Numerous to widespread rain showers can be expected on Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms. High temperatures will range from near 70 well inland to around 80 across coastal areas. One to two inches of moderate to heavy rainfall is expected on Thursday in South Mississippi. Heavy downpours at times may lead to excessive rainfall which could cause minor nuisance flooding in isolated locations. The rain ends on Thursday night. Drier and cooler for Friday. Plenty of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday. Pleasant next week.