Oregon voters deciding fate of pioneering sanctuary law

In this Oct. 23, 2018 photo, Delmiro Trevino and his wife Oralia pose in front of a building in Independence, Ore., where the Hi-Ho restaurant used to be located. It was in that restaurant, in 1977, that Delmiro Trevino was in when three sheriff's deputies and a policewoman came in and demanded he show documents proving he was American. The racial profiling of Trevino, an American born in Texas, led to Oregon becoming America's first sanctuary state. Now, Oregonians are deciding in the Nov. 6 election whether to repeal the law, even as some other states, like Vermont, have adopted sanctuary policies and others, like Texas, have banned towns from adopting them. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky) (Andrew Selsky)