Officials identify body found in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Officials have identified the woman found Sunday on the side of Mississippi 605.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said the victim is Goretha Silkwood, 52, of Gulfport.
Hargrove previously told WLOX News Now a bicyclist called around 2:32 p.m. Sunday and said he found a body on the side of Mississippi 605 north of Three Rivers Road.
The Mississippi Department of Investigation, the District Attorney’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol were notified.
Hargrove described the deceased as a white woman with blonde hair wearing blue shorts, a gray shirt with pink trim and black tennis shoes with pink laces.
The cause of death is still pending and still under investigation.
Anyone with information on the deceased should contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation or the Harrison County Coroner’s Office.
