Ocean Springs students perform delicate surgery on a different kind of patient

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -It was surgery of the most delicate kind. Students at Pecan Park Elementary School in Ocean Springs were in the operating room today. This OR was just a bit different though. Instead of people, the patients were actual words.
Scissors in hand, it’s time to start cutting. Did becomes didn’t, and they are becomes they’re. It took quite some time to put this lesson plan together.
“We were here until 9 o’clock last night preparing our room, getting ready so we could see the joy on their faces this morning when they walked in," said Heather Chapman, one of the teachers.
There was plenty of joy after a successful operation for student Douglas Greene.
“I like to put together the contraction words, do the stuff and operating," he said.
For some of these young surgeons, this was a family affair and a day to remember.
“It was pretty fun," said Cohen DeBuysere. Why was it fun? “Because my dad’s a doctor and I wanted to be like him.”
Just like regular doctors, bandages come in handy for the students, and the end result is a good one for student Maddox Boney.
“I learned you, yours, what, what’s," Boney said.
For the teachers that are performing this delicate surgery, this kind of hands-on experience is critical to educational success.
“This is how they remember it. This lifelong learning. They are actually getting to cut the words apart, and they’re not just writing it on a piece of paper. So they are engaged and they’re participating,” Tiersa Boney explained.
Praise for a successful surgery is part of the experience, and that leaves the teachers with one feeling.
“They’re getting it right. Because they are having fun. it just makes my heart so happy," Boney said.
This was one day teachers didn’t mind their students cutting up in the classroom.
About 50 first graders took part in the unique lesson plan.
