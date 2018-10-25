Local churches cook up delicious food at the Jackson County Fair

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - When you think of fair food, funnel cakes, chicken on a stick, even fried oreos may come to mind. Local churches are cooking up sweet and savory dishes and giving vendors at the Jackson County Fair a run for their money. Homemade gumbo, burgers, potato salad, even desserts. You name it, you can find it.
Local churches are pulling out all the stops to fill hundreds of hungry bellies every single day during the fair.
“We do a lot with missions. Some of our money will go to help the youth and some of our fundraisers that we do. We will do a lot with disaster relief. We have a trip trying to get formed to go down to Florida to help," said Jaci Murden with Safe Harbor United Methodist Church.
The money you’re spending on food provided by the churches is going right back into the community.
“This is the only reason to come to the fair every year. Come to one of the churches to get their gumbo, get their food. They have the most excellent food," said Kay Darden.
“We have friends and family that go to the Gateway Christian Academy, so we want to support them," added Katie Miles. She was waiting in line for gumbo.
Aiden Parent was in line for something else.
“Chicken nuggets and french fries,” he said.
Parent said there’s a very important reason he’s choosing to eat local, “Because we respect God and all."
Frying up nuggets and mixing ingredients for gumbo takes time. There’s a planning process months in advance to be sure you get the best of the best on fair night.
“We’ve been planning for like 12 weeks out. We’ve had people at the church peeling and cutting potatoes for our potato salad. We’ve been picking chicken for our gumbo and the seafood and all that, so it takes a lot of work and effort," Murden said.
The fair runs through Sunday, Oct. 28. Click here for more information.
