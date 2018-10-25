Jackson County to honor veterans with 18th annual program

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - For the 18th year in a row, Jackson County will host its Veterans Day program to honor those who have served in our country’s military.
The program will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 9, at the Veterans Memorial Monument in downtown Moss Point. The program is open to all citizens, churches, organizations, businesses, youth groups, and the public.
Colors will be presented, followed by the national anthem. The songs for each branch of the Armed Forces will also be performed. That will be followed by a ceremony honoring POW/MIA soldiers, as well as a military gun salute and taps.
There will also be a Presentation of the Wreath for the Fallen, recognizing in memory the following fallen soldiers: Major Michael Green, United States Army; Master Sergeant Scott E. Pruitt, United States Marine Corps; Master Sergeant Coater DeBose, United States Army; Sergeant First Class Sean M. Cooley, United States Army; and Sergeant Terrance D. Lee, Sr., United States Army.
The county’s veterans committee encourages all residents to attend the program and bring American flags to wave in support for war veterans and active duty personnel.
The county is also looking for volunteers for this event. If you are interested in helping out, contact Linda Johnson at the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce by phone at 228-762-3391 or by email at JohnsonL@jcchamber.com.
