“I do believe my mother-in-law did it. 100 percent she did it,"; Target in Rankin County murder-for-hire plot believes wife was set up

FLORENCE, MS (WLBT) - The target of a Rankin County murder-for-hire plot had no idea that the people closest to him planned to end his life just days ago.
Marty McCallister is still in disbelief over a scheme authorities say was set into motion by the people closest to him.
It's a true crime television drama thwarted by law officers in Walthall and Rankin counties.
“A crime like that I’m thinking big city,” said Rankin County Investigator A. J. DiMartino. “I’m not thinking Rankin County, Mississippi”.
It was in a home on Midway Road in Florence that Rankin County investigators said two women plotted to kill a man, a husband and father who lived with them.
Deputies arrested 48-year-old Tanja Peavy and her daughter, 25-year-old Lauren Peavy, for conspiracy to commit murder.
They were taken into custody at the home they shared with 37-year-old Marty McAlister, the man authorities say they wanted killed.
According to investigators, Walthall County authorities informed them that the two were looking to hire a hit man to eliminate a relative.
“We were able to put in contact an undercover deputy,” said Investigator DiMartino. “Contact was made between both parties on the agreed upon price was $500.”
The Peavys remain in the Rankin County jail under $50,000 bond each.
McAlister was outside working on a car Monday when Rankin County deputies swarmed the house.
“I do believe my mother-in-law did it. 100 percent she did it," said McCallister. "She then got my wife involved. She set my wife up.”
Tanja Peavy has a prior record of misdemeanor charges in Rankin County. Lauren Peavy has no record.
According to investigators, both denied the charges, but evidence and intelligence gathered in the case will be presented to the grand jury.
MBI, FBI and AFT assisted with the investigation.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.