Gaming Commission reports big revenue for Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - The Red Carpet of the South is currently seeing a little more green. The Mississippi Gaming Commission recently released the numbers for sports betting in the month of September.
In that month alone, the City of Vicksburg has seen an immense amount of revenue, especially on bets with football and baseball.
According to the Mississippi Gaming Commission, casinos in the month of September had wagers totaling over $2.9 million -- that translates to over $470,000 in taxable revenue.
Mayor George Flaggs says the city has been waiting for this money and it is long overdo.
“All these decisions that the legislature are making -- as relates to bringing in sports betting -- are beginning to impact our local economy," said Flaggs. “It helps in our education, it helps with our infrastructure, it helps with our public safety with the police and fire department and we welcome those numbers.”
According to the mayor, seeing that amount of money is something new. Prior to sports betting legalization, he was a big proponent. The city is now seeing, politically, it was the right move for Vicksburg.
“That certainly helps in tourism, that helps in a different additional market. That helps in traffic flow to our casinos. They stop in our convenience store to buy gas, they do a number of things in the city of Vicksburg, and they can eat in our restaurants," added Flaggs. "So this is good news for the city of Vicksburg. We welcome all these opportunities.”
