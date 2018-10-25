Free legal clinic offered for low-income residents

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -
The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project (MVLP), the Harrison County Bar Association and the Russell-Blass-Walker Chapter of the American Inns of Courts are sponsoring a free Family Law and Expungement Clinic to assist low-income residents with uncontested family law matters.
The clinic is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Harrison County Courthouse at 1801 23rd Avenue in Gulfport.
Clients will receive legal court documents prepared by licensed Mississippi attorneys and legal advice on irreconcilable differences divorce, emancipation, power of attorney, simple wills and felony and misdemeanor expungement cases.
The clinics are designed to assist self-represented litigants in preparing to go to court.
This legal clinic is open to the public; however, interested participants must contact MVLP at 601-882-5001 or register online by Thursday, Nov. 8 to find out if they are eligible for services and to schedule an appointment.
Eligibility to attend a clinic is limited to people whose income is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. For example, that would be an annual income of $24,280 or less for an individual, or an annual income of $50,200 or less for a family of four, based on the 2018 Federal Poverty Guidelines.
In 2017, MVLP served approximately 2,100 Mississippi residents through referrals, direct representation, advice and legal clinics.
Clinic participants are paired with dedicated and professional pro bono attorneys, many who have their own practices around the state or work for larger firms and corporations.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.