D’Iberville football team swaps role with band, provides overwhelming support

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -The D’Iberville Warrior Pride Marching band got the surprise of a lifetime after a seemingly normal band competition on October 20.
It’s typical for band members to sit in the stands and show their unwavering support for their football team, but when the roles were reversed, an exchange of appreciation and memories were created!
After the D’Iberville Warrior football team won a big game against the Ocean Springs football team on September 28, band members ran onto the field and congratulated the players with cheers and hugs. The football players were so moved by the support, they wanted to return the favor.
During a band competition this past Saturday football players, along with their coaches, not only attended the event, but they surprised the band by forming a spirit tunnel as the band lined up to take the field, so each band member could pass through. The band members entered the tunnel, receiving high-fives and handshakes.
Witnesses said whoops and cheers erupted as band members noticed the football team outside the gate.
“The players recognize and respect the hard work of the school’s All Superior band because they rarely get a chance to see the band perform during their games. It was a great example of Warrior Pride," said Trang Pham-Bui with the Harrison County School District.
