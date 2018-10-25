Coast Crime Lab could start performing autopsies soon and help relieve state’s backlog

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A growing backlog at the state crime lab is complicating investigations across Mississippi and on the Coast.
“We may go two or three days and not have a pathologist available to do an autopsy in Jackson,” said Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove.
While most autopsies have to be performed in the state’s capital, a fully functional crime lab on the Coast has, with a few exceptions, sat empty for years. Hargrove is expecting that will change soon, saying a pathologist from Louisiana is in the process of being hired on a part-time basis.
“If she can take the ones (autopsies) here on the Coast and do them for us, then we don’t have to send investigators to Jackson to attend the autopsy, they’ll be able to be here to do it,” Hargrove said. “It will also give me the opportunity to be at the autopsy too and get information firsthand.”
According to an Associated Press report from July, the State Crime Lab has two doctors to perform around 1,400 autopsies a year.
Hargrove said an issue with attracting pathologists to the state has been a lower pay scale in Mississippi compared to other states. The legislature recently took steps to change that, increasing funding for the salaries, and Hargrove thinks it’s a step in the right direction.
“Anything right now will help cut down on that backlog,” Hargrove said.
According to Hargrove, a pathologist was hired for the Coast Crime Lab in early 2017, but the person backed out and never actually worked in the facility.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.