Cambodian refugee who killed as 14-year-old seeks pardon

In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 photo, Borey Ai poses for a photo outside of the Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus in San Francisco. Ai spent 19 years in prison before parole officials decided he'd turned his life around and he walked out of San Quentin and into the waiting arms of federal immigration agents. California Gov. Jerry Brown is weighing a pardon for the Cambodian refugee who was 14 when he killed a shopkeeper during a robbery that netted about $300. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (AP)