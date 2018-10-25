Biloxi school district faces ‘anonymous claims of impropriety’

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A big concern brewing in the Biloxi School District over what school board members call “anonymous claims of impropriety.”
At a special called meeting Wednesday night, board members unanimously passed a whistleblowers protection policy that became effective immediately. The only change to the original proposal was to remove the retroactive date with respect to any whistleblower report made on or after Oct. 1.
The policy is designed to protect anyone coming forth in good faith about improper governmental action - such as violation of federal or state law, abuse of authority or misuse or loss of public funds - among other violations.
The board then went into an hour-long executive session to discuss “personnel issues.”
Board President Gavin Schmidt would not comment on camera, but instead gave WLOX a written statement:
“We have been informed that the state auditor’s office is looking into anonymous claims of impropriety. We will be cooperating fully and look forward to a speedy resolution. While this process is underway, the district will continue to serve our students at the higher level of excellence that they expect and deserve.”
If the state auditor’s office is investigating, they are likely looking at school records - electronic and paper - but no one with the board would confirm if any auditors have been to offices to review or seize any records.
Before the executive meeting, board member Jane Meynardie spoke about the need to approve the new policy immediately.
“I think there are lot of employees who are very frightened right now, and I think this would give them some assurance that at least in this interim period that they will be protected for bringing forward information in good faith,” she said. “And I think they should be encouraged to bring forth information in good faith to their immediate supervisors.”
WLOX reached out to Superintendent Arthur McMillan by telephone and text, but has not yet received a response.
